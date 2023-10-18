Calaveras Caregiver Respite Program Gets Gift

Calaveras County, CA – Caregivers of family members are getting a helping hand thanks to a grant from the Calaveras Community Foundation.

It has approved a $5,000 grant to support the Hospice of Amador and Calaveras Caregiver Respite Program.

“It is a lifeline for patients and their families, offering respite care services delivered by contracted home healthcare agencies. This program is unique in that it is fully funded through grants and donations, as Hospice does not receive reimbursement for providing these essential services to patients in need,” noted CCF.

Without consistent funding, Hospice of Amador and Calaveras has often faced challenges in providing these vital services to the community.

“The Calaveras Community Foundation is dedicated to making a positive impact on our community and helping our patients who are in need of in-home respite care,” said Jess Harman, Director of Patient Care Services at Hospice of Amador and Calaveras. “This program plays a crucial role in the well-being of patients and their caregivers, and we are proud to receive the grant that will contribute to its continued success.”

The grant from CCF will help alleviate the stress and exhaustion that caregivers often face and enable patients to remain in the comfort of their homes while receiving the care they require, surrounded by the support of their loved ones.

For more information about the Calaveras Community Foundation and its mission, please call (209) 736-1845. For further details about the Hospice of Amador and Calaveras Caregiver Respite Program, please call (209) 223-5500.