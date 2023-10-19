October Events In Sonora

Walking Dead Sonora Zombie Walk View Photo

There are several events and fundraisers planned for this weekend, October 21, 2023.

The 45th Annual Mountain Heirloom Quilt Faire is at the Calaveras County Fairgrounds for three days. Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 am to 4 pm admission is $10 and parking is free to see the quilts and wall hangings, vendors, boutique, needle and wearable art, and dolls. There will be food and a raffle. The event is hosted by the Independence Hall Quilters.

Walking Dead Sonora, the annual Zombie Walk and costume contest, will take place on Saturday starting at Courthouse Park in downtown Sonora. The make-up booth opens at 1 pm and the parade starts at 3 pm. The yearly fundraiser supports the Humane Society of Tuolumne County and ATCAA Food Bank.

The Sonora Lions Club 11th Annual Glenn Bass Cross Country Run will be held Saturday at the Sonora High School Wildcat Ranch. It features a 1-mile run/walk and a 5K cross-country run. Online registration and more details are here.

The Hazel Fischer Parents Club is hosting its annual Fall Festival as detailed here.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month with purple ribbons and signs on Washington Street in downtown Sonora to “Paint the Town Purple” as detailed here.

Railtown 1897 is offering Haunted “Skeleton Starlight” evening train rides Saturdays in October as detailed here.

The Annual Sonora Bach Festival Salon Concert is Sunday at 3 pm at the home of Doug and Sheri Fleming, ticket details are here.

The tense thriller “The Bad Seed” will be performed by Fourth Wall Entertainment in San Andreas Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm, October 13 through November 5.

Sierra Repertory Theater’s performances of “The Graduate” continue at the Fallon House Theater in Columbia through October 29. Performances are Thursday at 2 pm, Friday at 7 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm. A blog reviewing the play is here.

Performances of the spooky, dark comedy “The Moors” inspired by the letters of Charlotte Brontë, presented by Murphys Creek will continue through October 29. Movie times are available in our Entertainment section here.

The restaurant of the month in our dining guide is The Smoke Café.

The full list of Halloween and more upcoming events is here. Garage and estate sales are listed in our Classifieds here. Enjoy the live views from our local webcams here.