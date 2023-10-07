CNVC Paint the Town Purple signs along Washington Street in downtown Sonora View Photos

Sonora, CA – Those heading to downtown Sonora will notice purple ribbons and signs as October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The campaign, first launched by the Center For A Non Violent Community (CNVC) last year, aims to increase awareness and raise funds to address domestic and family violence. Joining in the effort are the Tuolumne County District Attorney/Victim Witness Office, Tuolumne County Behavioral Health, Tuolumne Band of Me-Wuk Indians Tribal Social Services, and the Blue Zones Project. About 20 people from these groups placed purple ribbons and signs on Washington Street to “Paint the Town Purple” as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

It is a pervasive issue in Tuolumne County, stated Deputy District Attorney Stephanie Novelli, who added that “everyone knows someone” impacted by domestic or family violence. District Attorney stats bear that out with 162 new female victims and 80 new male victims, provided 6,854 services, and filed 239 new cases since last October in the county, according to Novelli.

The ribbons and signs also offer help to those in need. They have QR codes that people can scan with their phone cameras to link directly to CNVC’s website for information, resources, and to make donations. Local businesses are also taking part. The Armory in Sonora will have a different purple drink each week this month, and a portion of the proceeds from each drink sold will benefit CNVC.

Since January, CNVC has provided 6,443 services to 482 individuals, including sheltering 120 people and taking 452 after-hours crisis calls, and community members have volunteered about 3,054 hours, according to CNVC.

“Domestic violence is a very real thing in our community, and by breaking through the stigmas and stereotypes, we can all work together to prevent violence from happening and someday stop it from affecting generation after generation,” shared Peniel Wilk-Whitmer, Operations Director at CNVC.

