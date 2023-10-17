CAMS Nominations Open For 2024 Recognition Awards

Murphys, CA– The Calaveras Arts and Music Show (CAMS) announced that nominations are now being accepted for their annual recognition awards ceremony. Scheduled to take place at The Murphys Creek Theatre on January 20, 2024, the event promises an evening of celebration for local artists and community members.

The CAMS awards gala is set to honor 49 members of the local arts community, with categories designed to encompass the diverse talent within the region. These awards align with the directives of the California Arts Council grants programs and are produced in collaboration with Creative Copperopolis, the Murphys School of Music, and Murphys Creek Theatre, all of which are nonprofit organizations dedicated to fostering the arts in the Motherlode area.

One of the unique elements of CAMS is the “Kids Looking for Unwanted Instruments” Program, an initiative aimed at collecting used or unwanted musical instruments donated by community members throughout the year. So far, the program has gathered a trombone, a piano, and two guitars. Organizers are actively seeking additional contributions, and there will be a red-carpet photo opportunity in front of the sponsor banner at the venue’s entrance.

The awards will be presented by a lineup of show presenters and will also feature performances by dancers, actors, and musicians, with musical accompaniment provided by house band leader Rod Harris. Nominations for deserving artists or curators can be submitted via email to CreativeCopperopolis@gmail.com. Submissions should include contact information for both the nominator and the nominee.

