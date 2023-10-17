Woods Creek Basketball Court And Other Park Improvements Move Forward

Sonora Council Meeting View Photos

Sonora, CA — The Sonora City Council is planning to use state grant money to install a half basketball court, and make other improvements, at Woods Creek Park.

The funding will come from $168,000 in State Park grants awarded to the city. The council voted 5-0 on Monday evening to request contractor bids to do the work. The location of the basketball court, which will be constructed over an existing lawn area, is adjacent to the bathrooms at Woods Creek Park (and will cost an estimated $84,000).

The remaining money will go to a new pergola/shade structure, playground resurfacing, and playground repairs. The previous shade structure was recently removed due to water damage and rotting.

The park is located off Stockton Street on Woods Creek Drive.

In addition, on Monday the council voted 3-2 to end a meeting function that came out of the COVID pandemic (being allowed to do public comments via Zoom). The council stressed that the video stream of meetings will still be provided. It was noted that very few people have used the Zoom option to comment at meetings during recent months.