Pair Of Prescribed Burns In Yosemite Valley

Yosemite Valley Prescribed Burning View Photo

Yosemite, CA — Two prescribed fires will be ignited in Yosemite Valley over the coming days.

The National Park Service reports that 22 acres will be ignited today (October 17) along Northside Drive between the Valley Woodlot and the Pohono Bridge. There will be one lane of traffic blocked on Northside Drive due to the fire activity.

Later this week, on Thursday, 44 acres will be ignited near the El Capitan Crossover. There will be one lane of traffic blocked on Southside Drive and a parking lot closure near the El Capitan Crossover.

The goal of the prescribed burning is to help maintain the health and diversity of forest ecosystems, promote growth of fire-adapted plants, improve soil fertility, and reduce invasive species.

Smoke will be visible near the burn areas.