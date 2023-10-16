Tuolumne County Planning Commissioners Take Leadership Roles in CCPCA

Sonora, CA– Tuolumne County Planning Commissioners, Jerry Morrow and Jim Jordan, have assumed leadership roles within the California County Planning Commissioners’ Association (CCPCA). This announcement came during the CCPCA’s 92nd annual leadership conference, which took place recently at Black Oak Casino Resort.

Jerry Morrow, a resident of Mi Wuk, has been elected as the CCPCA President for the third time, succeeding former Tuolumne County Planning Commissioner Charlotte Hague, who temporarily led the association during the COVID-19 pandemic and budget constraints. Morrow recently passed on the Tuolumne County Planning Commission chairmanship to Linda Emerson, concluding his 16-year tenure on the commission.

Jim Jordan, hailing from Twain Harte, will serve as the CCPCA President-Elect for the 2023-2024 term. He has been a Tuolumne County Planning Commissioner for over two years.

During the conference, attendees participated in informative sessions, including a ‘boot camp’ led by Dave Ruby, Tuolumne County Planning Manager, which provided insights into the responsibilities of today’s commissioners. Additionally, Melanie McCavour, a CCPCA member and lecturer at Cal Poly Humboldt, provided an update on California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) changes. Trinity Abila, representing Habitat for Humanity Tuolumne, reported on successful partnerships with county officials to provide innovative housing solutions. Sherri Brennan, former Tuolumne County District 1 Supervisor, discussed efforts to convert biomass into clean energy. The event also featured presentations on blue zones and good health by Kristi Conforti and Cathy Parker, as well as a report from Kim Silva of the Twain Harte Community Services District on the successful collaboration to capture stormwater for Twain Harte’s Meadows Park. Carolyn Jhajj and Arthur Wylene, representing the Rural Counties Representatives of California (RCRC), reported on their statewide initiatives to recycle biomass into pellet fuel for use in countries that are transitioning away from coal. RCRC is a 40-member organization advocating for rural county policies.