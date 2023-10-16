Gradual Growth Of Quarry Fire In Stanislaus National Forest

Tuolumne County, CA — The lightning-caused Quarry Fire in the Stanislaus National Forest is still being managed to meet resource objectives.

The fire that was located on September 9 has burned 6,929 acres and it is 45% contained. It is off Forest Road 3N01, east of Bourland Creek and near the Emigrant Wilderness west of Cherry Creek.

The Forest Service reports, “Yesterday, crews monitored and completed burning in the area between Hells Mountain and Cherry Ridge as they allowed fire to naturally move through unburned fuels, utilizing natural rock features as barriers. In the northeast, crews ignited fuels near Weed Meadow gaining fire depth off of Rock Creek. Crews also scouted areas to the north of the burn for potential future treatments.”

Road closures are in effect near the fire area, impacting Forest Roads 3N16 and 3N17.

There are 57 firefighters assigned to the incident. Full containment is anticipated by the middle of November.