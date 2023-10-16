Outdoor Basketball Court Proposed For Woods Creek Park

Basketball court proposed for Woods Creek Park View Photo

Sonora, CA — Whether to continue to allow public comments via Zoom, and the construction of a new basketball court, will be among the items discussed at today’s Sonora City Council meeting.

The council will discuss whether to continue allowing Zoom comments, which started during the COVID pandemic. City staff notes that there have been recent issues with people anonymously interrupting council meetings via the online platform.

Later in the meeting, the council will vote on building a half basketball court in the lawn area adjacent to the restrooms at Woods Creek Park on Woods Creek Drive. The $84,000 project would be paid for via a recently received $168,000 state parks grant. The extra money remaining would help resurface the playground area at the park, replace damaged equipment, and construct a shade structure.

In addition, there will be a presentation on the Main Drain stormwater conveyance system in the city.

Today’s meeting starts at 5 pm at City Hall. It is open to the public.