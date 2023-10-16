McCullough Ends Tuolumne County Supervisor Campaign

Sonora, CA — Joanne McCullough, who was running for the District One Tuolumne County Supervisor seat, has decided to leave the race.

McCullough has put out a statement that despite her campaign being over, she will continue to help support residents of Sonora. She is starting a FireWise project in the Beckwith Road and Cabezut Road area. She also plans to work with the homeless community by helping members gain access to their driver’s licenses to help with job opportunities.

McCullough says she thanks everyone for supporting her campaign.

Three other candidates have announced that they are in the race, Sonora Councilmembers Matt Hawkins and Mark Plummer, and Sonora High School Board of Trustee member Mike Holland.

The incumbent in the race, David Goldemberg, has not announced whether he will seek re-election. The District One seat covers the greater Sonora area. The primary election will be in March of 2024.