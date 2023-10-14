Mostly Clear
Traffic Delays In Sonora Area Next Week

By Tracey Petersen
Sonora, CA — Motorists will face traffic delays on two Sonora roadways at the beginning of next week.

Tuolumne Utilities District (TUD) has contracted with Ragsdale and Son, Inc. for road patch paving on Sommette Road on Monday, October 16th, and Eden Lane on Tuesday, October 17, between the hours of 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., both days.

One-way traffic controls will be in place, with flaggers directing traffic, creating up to 10-minute delays. Motorists are asked to slow down and obey the signage and personnel in the cone zones. TUD also advised travelers to take an alternative route if possible. For more information, call TUD at (209) 532-5536.

