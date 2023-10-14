Summerville Crushes Amador

Summerville High School Bear Country sign View Photo

Written by Mike Woicicki

Last night, the Summerville Bears were surprised by Amador as the Buffaloes scored the first two touchdowns and went ahead 12 to nothing at the beginning of the second quarter. Not to be discouraged, the Bears came alive on defense and put the pedal to the metal on offense, scored three quick touchdowns in the second quarter, and went into halftime with a 21–12 lead. The second half was almost all bears. They scored four more times and only gave up one as they cruised to a 49-to-18 victory.

Summerville had an outstanding night rushing, gaining 281 yards on 41 carries and putting all seven touchdowns on the board. Adding to their yardage total, Bryce Leveroos was 6 for 8 passing for 113 yards. The rushing yards were spread among six runners, with Colton Cash leading the pack with 107 yards. Tristan Barajas scored one of the touchdowns, as did Nick Rodgers, but Bryce Leveroos, who had scored four times last game, crossed the line five times. Also, Bryson Benites booted all seven extra points.

As always, the defense played a major role in the win. They stopped Amador in the red zone, intercepted two passes, and caused and recovered a fumble.

Bryce Leveroos was the Black Oak Casino player of the game as he ran for 51 yards and scored five touchdowns, passed for 113 yards, completed 6 out of 8, and intercepted a pass while playing safety.

The Bears are now 7 and 1 on the season and 3 and 0 in league. They are scheduled to play their final regular season home game next Friday versus Millennium of Tracy before their final league game against Sonora on October 27th.