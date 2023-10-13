Tuolumne County Implementing New Fire Evacuation Sirens

Dore Bietz - Tuolumne County Office of Emergency Serivces View Photo

Sonora, CA — As part of a new public safety initiative, some initial fire sirens have been strategically placed in Tuolumne County.

The first three are up and running in Tuolumne, Twain Harte, and Groveland. There are also two more in the development stages for Cold Springs and Strawberry, and more could be added in the years ahead.

They can be activated remotely by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office to notify residents that there are evacuation orders nearby. The sirens will be a big focus of discussion on this weekend’s Mother Lode Views featuring Office of Emergency Services Assistant Director Dore Bietz.

She will explain the history of the project, the physical locations, what to do if you hear one, and the situations in which they will be used.

Bietz will also talk about county discussions that have occurred following recent AT&T cell phone outages and PG&E power outages, in relation to emergency preparedness, and being ready for any future similar type events.