Final Stretch Of Mother Lode League Football Season

Sonora, CA — Only three weeks of regular season games remain on the schedule for local high school football teams hoping to capture the Mother Lode League title.

Sonora and Summerville high schools sit atop the Mother Lode league standings as the only unbeaten teams in league play. Sonora is 5-1 overall and 1-0 in the MLL and Summerville is 6-1 and 2-0 in the MLL.

Sonora will travel to Calaveras High this evening to face the Red Hawks and Summerville will travel to Amador High School to take on the Buffaloes.

The regular season will conclude on October 27 with a cross-county rivalry matchup between Sonora and Summerville at Dunlavy Field.