Fire Prevention Week Includes Open House

Sonora, CA–The Tuolumne County Fire Department is joining forces with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week (FPW) for over a century. Together, they aim to raise awareness about this year’s FPW campaign, “Cooking safety starts with YOU. Pay attention to fire prevention.” This campaign’s focus is on educating the public about simple yet crucial steps they can take while cooking to ensure safety.

According to the NFPA, cooking is the primary cause of home fires and fire-related injuries in the United States. Specifically, unattended cooking is the leading contributor to cooking fires and related fatalities. Lorraine Carli, Vice President of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA, noted, “Year after year, cooking remains the leading cause of home fires by far, accounting for half (49 percent) of all U.S. home fires. These statistics underscore the need for continued efforts to educate the public on safe cooking practices.”

The Tuolumne County Fire Department provides essential safety tips to minimize cooking-related fire risks. These tips include closely monitoring cooking activities, setting timers as reminders, positioning pot handles towards the stove’s rear, and keeping a lid on hand to smother grease fires. Additionally, creating a “kid- and pet-free zone” of at least 3 feet around cooking areas is recommended.

To further bolster fire safety awareness, the Tuolumne County Fire Department will host an open house in support of this year’s FPW campaign at TCFD Station 56 Mono Vista on Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The station’s address is 16925 Mono Vista Road, Sonora. This event offers an opportunity for the community to learn more about fire prevention and safety practices.