Clear
71.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Complete Road Closure Announced On El Dorado Drive

Sponsored by:
By Nic Peterson
Calaveras County Public Works logo

Calaveras County Public Works logo

Photo Icon View Photo

Arnold, CA– Residents and commuters in Arnold are advised to plan for a complete road closure at 2092 El Dorado Drive on Friday, October 13. This closure is essential for conducting tree work.

To navigate this temporary disruption, please follow the designated detour route and cooperate with on-site personnel who will be present to guide you. Calaveras Public Works appreciates cooperation in following their instructions, which will help ensure a smooth and efficient traffic flow during this period.

If you have any questions or require further information regarding this road closure for tree work, contact Mario’s Tree Service at (951) 565-7002.

where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
where to buy viagra buy generic 100mg viagra online

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 