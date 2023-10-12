Complete Road Closure Announced On El Dorado Drive

Calaveras County Public Works logo View Photo

Arnold, CA– Residents and commuters in Arnold are advised to plan for a complete road closure at 2092 El Dorado Drive on Friday, October 13. This closure is essential for conducting tree work.

To navigate this temporary disruption, please follow the designated detour route and cooperate with on-site personnel who will be present to guide you. Calaveras Public Works appreciates cooperation in following their instructions, which will help ensure a smooth and efficient traffic flow during this period.

If you have any questions or require further information regarding this road closure for tree work, contact Mario’s Tree Service at (951) 565-7002.