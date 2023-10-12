New Details On HWY 49/108 Rollover Crash

TCFD rope rescue View Photos

Jamestown, CA – The CHP is releasing more information regarding a rollover crash on Highway 49/108 that required a rope rescue.

The evening collision happened recently south of Chicken Ranch Road in Jamestown. CHP spokesperson Steve Machado detailed that 66-year-old Lila Ingraham of Sonora was driving a 2005 Toyota Sequoia northbound on the highway, south of Chicken Ranch Road. He added, “Ingraham allowed her vehicle to travel off the roadway, where it traveled down an embankment and overturned.”

Tuolumne County Fire Department assisted in the rope rescue.

“Engine 761 had to use extrication spreaders to get the door open and remove the single patient. The patient was loaded into a stokes basket, hooked into the rope rescue system, and pulled up the steep embankment, utilizing manpower on the haul team,” stated fire officials.

Ingraham sustained minor injuries and was flown to Memorial Medical Center. Machado noted that alcohol and/or drugs are not suspected to be a factor. Resources that responded to the scene include TCFD 761, 561, TCFD Battalion 5, TCFD Training 4425, CAL FIRE E4486, Sierra Engine 5810, Manteca District Ambulance, and CHP Sonora.