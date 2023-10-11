Deadline Approaches For Open Angels Camp City Council Seat

Angels Camp, CA — There is a vacant seat on the Angels Camp City Council, and the deadline to apply is this Thursday, October 12, at 4pm.

The seat was previously held by Gretal Tiscornia, who resigned, and the remaining term runs through December 31, 2024. Those interested in applying must be at least 18 years old, registered to vote, and a resident of the City of Angels Camp.

Applicant interviews will be held on October 17 during the regular city council meeting and a vote could come immediately afterward.

The interviews will be conducted by Mayor Jennifer Davis-Herndon, Vice Mayor Isabel Moncada, and Councilmembers Caroline Shirato and Alvin Broglio.

To find a link to the application, click here.

It asks opinions about what the city is currently doing well, and areas that need improvement. In addition, there is space to explain the experience and knowledge that candidates would bring to the position.