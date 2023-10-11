Rain Stalls Planned Burning In Calaveras Big Trees State Park

Calaveras Big Trees State Park View Photo

Calaveras County, CA — Some overnight rainfall has delayed burning planned for today in Calaveras Big Trees State Park.

We reported earlier that 39 acres were set to be ignited over the coming days in the heart of the North Grove area of the park. It was going to spur closures along the North Grove Trail, Three Senses Trail, and Grove Overlook Trail.

Because of overnight rain, the earliest that burning will commence is Friday, and it could even be Saturday, according to California State Parks.

The goal of the project is to “restore and maintain a complex forest community, reduce hazardous fuel loads, improve wildlife habitat, restore nutrients to the soil, protect park infrastructure, and reduce the chance of a catastrophic wildfire.”

Smoke will be visible nearby while the burning is taking place.

This project is funded by the State of California through the Wildfire and Forest Resiliency Program.