Second Week Of October Events

There are several events and fundraisers planned this weekend, October 14, 2023

The Twain Harte Outdoor Christmas Market is Saturday and Sunday. The market will feature high-quality, hand-crafted artisans and antiques at many booths. There will also be specialty foods and live music and admission is free. Details are on their website here.

Come to San Andreas for the MACT Health Board’s Health And Wellness Fair on Saturday, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM. Bring The Whole Family For Child And Adult Health Screenings, Diabetes Education, Kid’s Activities, And Native American Art, Dance And Music, Food Vendors, And Give-aways.

The Sonora Sunrise Foundation presents Barrels, Brews and Bites underneath the giant oak trees at Railtown 1897 in Jamestown. The event is Saturday from 2 to 5 PM with craft brews and local wines paired with gourmet bites as well as a Celebrity Grape Stomp. Details are in the event listing here.

Murphys Community Park is celebrating Octoberfest and rising money for the Murphys Community Club. There will be a variety of family games on the lawn area including giant pong, giant bowling, bean bag toss, giant jenga and more. A Corn Hole Tournament will begin at 1 PM, there will be German beers, food, and music as detailed here.

In Angels Camp join CalCo Giveback Pack for a Fall Vendor Fair. The event will have craft and artisan vendors, food vendors, a bake sale to benefit St Patrick’s Pre-School and a Pumpkin Patch hosted by Angelus Ranus 4-H Club and a bake sale. The event is Saturday from 1 – 5 PM.

The Sonora Chamber of Commerce presents Second Saturday Art Night in downtown Sonora on the second Saturday of each month including this Saturday from 5 to 8 PM. This free event features art exhibits, music and more on both sides of Washington Street.

Saturday there will be a Concert With Native American Harvest Dinner And Show in Murphys. The event benefits the non-profit Local Routes Foundation, get all the details here.

Railtown 1897 is offering Haunted “Skeleton Starlight” evening train rides Saturdays in October as detailed here.

Columbia State Historic Park is hosting the annual Harvest FestiFall from 10 AM to 5 PM both Saturday and Sunday. Stroll the streets of historic Columbia browsing and shopping more than 40 artisan booths for unique handcrafted arts and crafts. Visit and explore all of the shops, restaurants, saloons, exhibits, and the museum where merchants and docents are dressed in 1870s clothing. Lots of activities including live music, face painting, gold panning, stagecoach rides, and candle making. Free parking and admission.

Mountain Youth and Community Theatre will present “Tuck Everlasting the Musical Show” this Friday through October 15th. The story follows Winnie who learns of the magic behind the Tuck’s unending youth and she must make a choice: return to her life, or continue with the Tucks on their infinite journey. Performance times are in the events calendar here.

The Annual Sonora Bach Festival Locals Concert is Sunday at 3 pm at the Church of the 49ers in Columbia. On the program will be classical music featuring ticket details here.

Sierra Repertory Theater’s performances of “The Graduate” continue at the Fallon House Theater in Columbia through October 29. Performances are Thursday at 2 pm, Friday at 7 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm.

The spooky, dark comedy “The Moors” inspired by the letters of Charlotte Brontë, will be presented by Murphys Creek Theatre this Friday at 7:30 PM and performances continue through October 29.

The last Peaceful Valley Farmers Market of the season is tomorrow and the last Sonora Farmers Market is this Saturday morning.

The purple ribbons and signs on Washington Street in downtown Sonora are to “Paint the Town Purple” as detailed here.

