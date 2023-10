Knights Ferry, CA — Air and ground resources are working a blaze along Highway 108 in the Knights Ferry area.

The fire is burning in grass near Wilms Road. It is 10 acres in size and moving at a moderate rate of spread. No structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.

Written by Tracey Petersen .

