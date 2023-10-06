Update: Fire In Calaveras County

Vegetation Fire in the Wilseyville area of Calaveras County View Photo

Update at 1:03 p.m.: CAL Fire reports that air and ground resources have quickly extinguished two roadside spot fires in the Wilseyville area of Calaveras County. They detailed that the fires were burning in the grass along Blizzard Mine Road and Dolly Lane, off Railroad Flat Road. Both fires were contained, with the largest one being a 30″ by 50″ spot. Crews will mop up for the next hour. What ignited the blaze remains under investigation.

Original post at 12:30 p.m.: Wilseyville, CA — Air and ground resources are heading to a vegetation fire in the Wilseyville area of Calaveras County.

The fire is burning in the grass along Blizzard Mine Road and Dolly Lane, off Railroad Flat Road, as can be seen in the image box picture. There is no word from CAL Fire regarding the size of the blaze, its rate of spread, or whether any structures are threatened. An update will be provided as soon as new information comes into the newsroom.