Smoky Skies In Groveland Created By Crook Prescribed Burn

CAL Fire crews being briefed about the Cook Vegetation Management Program (VMP) prescribed burn View Photo

Groveland, CA – After receiving calls about smoke in the Groveland skies today—a reminder that ignitions got underway this morning on a prescribed burn.

CAL Fire gave a briefing to fire crews before today’s 9 a.m. ignition within the Crook Vegetation Management Program (VMP). The targeted areas for burning are north and west of Ferretti and Phelan Morgan roads.

On Monday, we reported that smoke would be visible in the Groveland area of Tuolumne County. CAL Fire detailed that they are starting around 9 a.m. each day through Sunday. The goal is to burn about 100 acres of understory vegetation, grasses, and noxious weeds, including star thistle and medusa head. Control lines and established roadways will be utilized to prevent fire spread from the burn units to surrounding areas. Firefighters will remain on-site until all hotspots are extinguished.

CAL Fire asks the public not to report it as a wildland fire this week.