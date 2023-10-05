Sonora Chamber Events Will Be Smoke And Vape Free

Sonora Chamber of Commerce View Photo

Sonora, CA — This week the Sonora City Council handed over event management responsibilities to the Sonora Chamber of Commerce for its city-sponsored events, and the non-profit organization is making a notable announcement in partnership with the Tuolumne County Blue Zones Project.

Effective immediately, all Sonora Chamber-sponsored outdoor activities and events will be 100% smoke-free and vape-free. The decision was made by the chamber’s board of directors.

“Our mission is to make Sonora an amazing place for people to live, work, and play and that includes the promotion and support of family-friendly activities and events in our community,” said Katie Dunn, President of the Sonora Chamber of Commerce. “At each event, we want participants to enjoy a fun, safe, and accessible environment. We want residents and visitors to be aware of this smoke and vape-free initiative and what it means for the health of our community.”

Kristi Conforti, Public Policy Advocate for the Blue Zones Project Tuolumne County added, “Even a brief exposure to secondhand smoke can increase your chances of developing heart disease and lung cancer. And the toxic chemicals found in discarded cigarette butts and disposable vape devices & cartridges are contaminating soil and waterways.”

Conforti stated that the change is a “big step towards improving the physical and environmental health of our community.”

The smoke and vape ban will be noted in the chamber’s marketing materials, including all of its flyers and signs.

The next events put on by the chamber will be Saturday Art Night on October 14 from 5-8 pm in downtown Sonora, and Trick or Treat Street, October 28, from 4-5:30 pm among participating downtown Sonora businesses.