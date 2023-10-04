Mother Lode Fair Seeks Applicants For Outreach Program

Mother Lode Fairgrounds View Photo

Sonora, CA — The Mother Lode Fair chooses seven organizations each year through its outreach program that get to hold events at the fairgrounds either for free or at a reduced rate.

The requirements are that the organization has non-profit status and money will not be generated from the event. Requests must be made in writing, each year. The Outreach Program does not cover deposit fees, insurance, supplies, propane, or the use of fairgrounds staff for labor.

Any groups interested in the program should download an application from the fair’s website and return it to the Fair Office at 220 Southgate Drive in Sonora by November 3. The applications will be considered at a meeting scheduled for November 15.

Anyone with questions can contact the fair office at 209-532-7428.