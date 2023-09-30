Cloudy
Power Outage In Sonora And Jamestown

By Tracey Petersen
PG&E power outage in Sonora and Jamestown

Tuolumne County, CA — PG&E is reporting that 1,076 customers in the Sonora and Jamestown areas are without power.

Their lights went out around 10:35 a.m. along Highway 108, Rawhide Road, Stockton Street/Highway 49, South Washington Street, and North Washington Street up to East Cowan, with some pockets still getting power in downtown Sonora.

The utility reports that crews are at the outage site assessing the cause. The estimated restoration time is 2:30 p.m.

