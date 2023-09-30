Calaveras Guardrail Upgrades Project To Begin Next Week

Road Work Sign View Photo

Calaveras County, CA – Upgrades to guardrails across Calaveras County will cause short delays for travelers in the month of October.

Calaveras County Department of Public Works reports the Guardrail Upgrades Project begins on October 2, 2023, and will continue throughout the month at various locations countywide.

Public Works has hired Midstate Barrier, Inc. out of Stockton to conduct the work. Crews will be removing old guardrails and replacing them with new ones that meet current Caltrans standards. No road schedule has been released, but sections of these roadways—Murphys Grade Road, O’Byrnes Ferry Road, Pool Station Road, Southworth Road, Gold Strike Road, and Garibaldi Street—are where the work will take place.

The hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weekdays. Drivers can expect single-lane closures, producing minor traffic delays. The funding for this Highway Safety Improvement Project (HSIP) comes from the Bident administration’s bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

For any questions or need to report urgent road-related issues, contact the Calaveras County Public Works Department at (209) 754-6401 during regular business hours (Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.). After regular business hours, please contact the Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office at (209) 754-6500 (non-emergency phone number).