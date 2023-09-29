Tourism Trends Highlighted, Potential Government Shutdown Eyed Closely

Lisa Mayo and Katie Kirkland View Photo

Sonora, CA — This weekend’s Mother Lode Views will feature Visit Tuolumne County CEO Lisa Mayo and Director of Sales and Marketing Katie Kirkland.

They will relay the latest tourism figures in Tuolumne County and talk about the related economic impacts. The duo will also highlight new marketing initiatives.

In addition, they will weigh in about the potential looming government shutdown, and preparations underway in relation to any local impacts it could have on federal lands like Yosemite National Park.

Mayo notes, “We continually have a list of the 20 things to do outside the park, because we have had a lot of park access issues (over the years).”

Also, they will explain changes that the county recently made in relation to their funding stream, and the directive to create a Tourism Improvement District in the coming years.