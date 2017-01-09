Forest Service Fire Chief Dies After Fighting Railroad Fire

Gary Helming Enlarge

Fish Camp, CA — A US Forest Service Battalion Chief from Pismo Beach, who was returning home after helping battle the 1,900 acre Railroad Fire outside of Yosemite, died in a traffic accident.

Governor Jerry Brown has issued a statement sending deepest condolences to Chief Gary Helming’s family, friends and colleagues and has ordered flags to be flown at half-staff. Helming was a 22-year veteran of the US Forest Service and served in a variety of roles, most recently as a battalion chief stationed in Santa Maria in the Los Padres National Forest. He is survived by his wife and three children. The crash happened Thursday morning on Highway 41.

Written by BJ Hansen. If you see breaking news, traffic or weather contact us at the News Hotline at 532-6397. If you have a photo regarding this news story or any Mother Lode News Story please email news@clarkebroadcasting.com. Fire information is located under the “Community” tab or keyword: fire

Local Burn Day information is here. If you see breaking news send us a photo at news@clarkebroadcasting.com.