Many Big Events Featured The 2nd Weekend In September

There are so many events planned for the second weekend of September that it may be hard to choose which one to participate in.

Celebrate 90 years of aviation in Tuolumne County on Saturday at Airport Day at Columbia Airport. From 10 AM to 6 PM view historic aircraft, Classic cars, participate in an all-ages tricycle race, enjoy food, a glider contest, and drones. There will also be a Cornhole Tournament with proceeds for Cassandra Keuning’s cancer fight.

Lantern of Light, a faith-based suicide prevention ministry, presents Kevin Hines an award-winning storyteller, filmmaker, and survivor. Hines was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 19, and attempted to take his own life by jumping from the Golden Gate Bridge. The event will be held at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, more details about the free event are in the event listing here.

Fans of the film Back to the Future III, which was filmed heavily in Tuolumne County, are invited to celebrate the movie at several events this weekend and raise money for the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. Friday activities start at 10 AM for those who purchased the Tour/Augmented Reality Experience of the Red Hills Film Site off Highway 108. Friday evening is the Hollywood Red Carpet Gala with a screening of Back to the Future Part III and a celebrity Q&A. On Saturday evening there will be a “Hill Valley Festival,” inspired by the festival in the film, at Columbia State Park. Sunday tickets to ride the Back to the Future Train Excursion at Railtown State Historic Park in Jamestown will get you on the train that departs at 9:30 AM- don’t be late! The DeLorean Time Machine will be on the rails for photo ops and the No. 1265 diesel locomotive and train cars will be decorated like in the movie.

Saturday Soroptimist International of Twain Harte is hosting its 25th Twain Harte a la Carte at Eproson Park in Twain Harte. The annual event raises funds for a list of community projects, details are here.

Camp Tuolumne Trails (CTT) is hosting its third annual Concerts for a Cause Summer Music Series. This Saturday they will feature Jazz artist Rebecca Jade joined by special guest keyboardist Carnell Harrell as detailed here. The performance will be in CTT’s 150-seat, wheelchair-accessible outdoor amphitheater set among the pine and oak trees of its 80-acre facility, which borders the Stanislaus National Forest. Built during the pandemic-forced shutdown of camp, the amphitheater was built largely from monetary and materials donations and a team of volunteers helped construct it. CTT is a project of the Jerry and Paula Baker Foundation, is a camp for individuals with special medical needs and their families. The camp provides an accommodating environment for healing, respite, education and recreation.

The Ebbetts Pass Scenic Byway Association is excited to invite all to join the 15th annual celebration on the pass, fondly known as Hermitfest West, in the ballfield at Bear Valley. The event is an all-day music and craft festival this Saturday. There will be free parking at the South Lot in Bear Valley, bring lawn chairs, picnic blankets, and warm clothing for the evening. More details are here.

Saturday, in the livestock barn at the Mother Lode Fairgrounds, meet the volunteer leaders of Tuolumne County 4-H learn about projects, play fun games with the Leadership Team, try out the judging classes, and get enrolled. Free and open event for new/prospective youth ages 5-18, returning members, and any interested families. Details are in the event listing here.

The UCCE Tuolumne County Master Gardeners will be holding an Open Garden Day at the Demonstration Garden Saturday. There will be presentations on Food Preserving and Bat Houses as detailed here.

Tuolumne Me-Wuk Indian Health Center will host its first-ever Women’s Wellness event for those living with breast cancer and diagnosed with the disease. The event is designed to be an intimate setting with informational booths. In addition, there will be raffle items, giveaways, vendors, women’s self-defense information, and live music.

The Yosemite Climbing Association is partnering up with various local partners to bring Facelift: Act Local to Groveland for the second year in a row. The event is a day of stewardship and volunteerism to clean up various sites around Groveland with sorting and a presentation by Yosemite Climbing Association founder Ken Yager in the afternoon.

A garage, estate, and moving sale are all listed as happening this weekend only in our Classifieds section here. The Moose Lodge is also hosting a Community yard sale.

The emotional two-person musical “The Last Five Years” by Jason Robert Brown, presented by Murphys Creek Theatre continues Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 2 pm through September 16.

Sierra Repertory Theater’s performances of Misery continue at the East Sonora Theater. Performances are Thursday at 2 pm, Friday at 7 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm, and Sunday at 2 pm.

The Sonora Farmers Market continues Saturday mornings through until October 8th. Friday evenings is the Peaceful Valley Farmers Market until October 13 and the Friday Angels Camp Farmers Market will feature Skull Country from 5 -8 pm.

Saturday is 2nd Saturday Art Night in Sonora and Coffill Park will host a Hired Gunn a Rock Band that plays from 8 PM to 10 pm. Jamestown’s Saturday the Music in the Park will feature the Black Irish Band.

