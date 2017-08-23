Sonora Vegetation Fire Contained Off Stockton Road

Stockton Road Fire Enlarge

Sonora, CA — Firefighters are on scene mopping up a vegetation fire off Stockton Road near Highway 108.

The fire is less than an acre in size and situated near a homeless camp. The fire is contained, but officials will remain on scene late into the night, so motorists will want to avoid the area due to the heavy amount of equipment in the area. What ignited the fire, around 8:30pm, is under investigation. It burned an approximately 50 x 50 ft. spot of vegetation. There are no reports of any injuries.

