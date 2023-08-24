Clear
Agricultural Buildings Destroyed In Amador County Fire

By B.J. Hansen
Fire in Jackson

Jackson, CA — On Wednesday afternoon a fire ignited in the Amador County community of Jackson, starting at an agricultural facility, and spreading to some vegetation.

The Amador Fire Protection District reports that two agricultural buildings and a storage yard stacked with wooden pallets caught on fire at around 3 p.m. near the intersection of Highway 88 and Eggiman Road. It put up a lot of smoke in the area. Additionally, the fire spotted across the road and burned a half acre of vegetation.

Homeowners nearby confirmed that there was a horse and dog inside one of the buildings, and they were quickly rescued by a neighbor and relocated to a safe location. Both agricultural structures were a total loss and no injuries were reported. Officials have been investigating the cause of the fire.

