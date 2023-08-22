GOP: School’s Back From Summer

Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has shared his thoughts on a new school year and the Parents Bill of Rights.

McCarthy blogged his thoughts on the Speakers website and was Tuesday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”. Here are his words:

“School is back in session, and many of America’s kids are already in the classroom, on the field, or just days away from kicking off the academic year.

A new school year is an exciting time for our children and is usually accompanied by new clothes, new school supplies, and old friends. But for many parents, it also represents uncertainty of what’s happening in their kids’ classrooms amidst curriculums that have become too extreme.

As a result, Americans’ trust in public schools has reached an all-time-low with only 26 percent having faith in our public school system. This is in large part due to the Biden administration’s policies that keep parents in the dark and diminish the central role that families play in a child’s mental, emotional, and educational development. In fact, the Biden Justice Department had the audacity to label concerned parents who spoke up at school board meetings as ‘domestic terrorists.’

Parents deserve better. And frankly, so do their kids.

That’s why this year House Republicans introduced and passed H.R. 5, the Parents Bill of Rights so that every student can succeed and every parent can have their voice heard.

This bill would dramatically strengthen the role of parents in the education of their children by guaranteeing the right to:

Know what’s being taught in schools and to see reading material;

Be heard;

See school budgets and spending;

Protect their child’s privacy; and

Be updated on any violent activity at school

So why did every House Democrat vote against the Parents Bill of Rights?

Putting kids first shouldn’t be a matter of politics. It should be a matter of principle. Thankfully, Senate Democrats still have a chance to do the right thing. Democrat Leader Schumer should allow an up-or-down vote on the Parents Bill of Rights in the Senate. He owes it to parents — and to America’s kids — to prove that Democrats are not the anti-parent party.”

