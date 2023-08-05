TCPW Tire Amnesty Month View Photo

Groveland, CA – Those needing to get rid of old tires have all month to trash them for free.

Every Wednesday and Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. during the month of August, Tuolumne County residents can drop off unwanted wheels at the Big Oak Flat/Groveland Transfer Station located at 10700 Merrell Road in Groveland. While no appointment is needed, below are the guidelines:

Residents are permitted to recycle up to nine (9) car or passenger truck tires.

Tires must be off the rim.

No tractor-trailer or tractor tires

No commercial or business tires

There is no fee to dump the tires. Tuolumne County Public Works, Solid Waste Division, Moore Bros. Scavenger Co., and RCRC’s Environmental Services Joint Powers Authority are hosting this event and advise that funding for this program is limited. Public works officials added, “Tuolumne County reserves the right to stop accepting tires for free disposal at any time, with or without notice.”

Questions can be directed to the Tuolumne County Department of Public Works, Solid Waste Division, at (209) 533-5588.