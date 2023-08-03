Clear
Calaveras County Crash Closes Section Of HWY 12 

By Tracey Petersen
Valley Springs, CA — First responders are on the scene of a solo-vehicle rollover crash near Double Springs Road in the Valley Springs area of Calaveras County. The CHP reports that a Ford Explorer SUV rolled over multiple times, blocking the entire highway. Officers are diverting traffic onto Double Springs Road, and traffic is backed up in both directions. The CHP is reporting major injuries in this crash, so there is plenty of activity in the area, and motorists will want to find an alternative route.

