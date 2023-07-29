Yosemite Pika Fire Gains Containment

Pika Fire In Yosemite Visible In Distance View Photo

Yosemite, CA – The Pika Fire, burning just west of North Dome at around 7,100 feet elevation, has grown in containment while the acreage is holding.

The blaze is 841 acres and has only increased by one acre since we last reported on it on Monday, but the containment has jumped from 30 to 40 percent. The lightning strike fire began on June 29, and crews are using a “confine and contain strategy” to keep the blaze inside a predefined area, utilizing natural barriers and trails to keep the flames from spreading.

Crews are continuing to mop up and patrol. There are some interior islands that continue to burn. Fire officials report, “Fire crews are working to mitigate hazards to reopen trails early next week. Areas of unburned fuel remain active northwest of North Dome. Crews will remain on site to ensure the fire stays within the current perimeter and will continue to monitor for the coming weeks.”

Smoke from the blaze continues to impact Yosemite Valley, trails in the park, and the surrounding communities of Foresta, Groveland, El Portal, and Lee Vining”.