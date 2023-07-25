Mariposa Search & Rescue Continue Search For Missing Swimmer

Mariposa, CA– The Mariposa County Deputies and Search and Rescue teams are entering their third day of efforts to locate a missing swimmer in the Merced River. The individual, identified as Alans Alvarenga from Merced, was last seen attempting to swim across the river near McCabe Flat campground on Sunday evening at approximately 6:00 PM when an incident occurred.

According to reports, Alvarenga successfully swam across the Merced River but faced difficulties while trying to return to the other side, as he was swept downriver by the current. Deputies and Search and Rescue units promptly initiated search operations, collaborating with personnel from the Bureau of Land Management to cover the area extensively. As the search continued, additional assistance was enlisted from the Fresno Sheriff’s Office, who deployed their helicopter “Eagle One,” and the Madera Sheriff’s Office Drone Team joined the efforts on Monday morning.

Authorities are urging the public to steer clear of the search area. Trained professionals with comprehensive knowledge of the region and the river’s conditions are conducting the search, and the area must remain free from interference to facilitate their work. Prior to this incident, the Sheriff’s Office had responded to two other water-related emergencies in the same vicinity. In one instance, a potential drowning victim was successfully resuscitated, while, another drowning victim could not be revived.