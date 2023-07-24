Tuolumne County Sheriff Seeks Public’s Assistance In Missing Person

Sonora, CA–Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office is reaching out to the community for assistance in finding 35-year-old Kenneth Sipe, who has been reported missing. Described as approximately 5’10” tall, weighing 170lbs, with brown hair, and blue eyes, Kenneth was last seen at his residence on Lozano Street in La Grange on Thursday, July 20, around 6:00 PM.

Authorities believe that Kenneth may have left the area on foot. If you have seen Kenneth Sipe or have any knowledge of his current whereabouts, please contact the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office at 209-533-5815.