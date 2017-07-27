‘Joie de Vie’ Fundraiser Date, Honorees, Keynote Speaker Announced

2016 Joie de Vie Gala Enlarge

Sonora, CA – Organizers of the 17th Joie de Vie Gala, one of the Mother Lode’s most popular fall gala events, today announced this year’s top honorees and keynote speaker among other details.

The date, set for Sunday, Sept. 17 at Ironstone Vineyards, is a month earlier than previous celebrations to avoid wintry weather conditions that occurred last fall, according to organizers. The event, a huge fundraiser for Adventist Health Sonora’s Cancer Patient Support Fund, goes to assist patients with their unmet financial needs, such as transportation, groceries, utilities, rent, housecleaning, and medication co-payments.

Each year at the gala the annual Irving Symons Award is bestowed for long-term, outstanding community service. This year that honor goes to Don and Charlotte Frazier of Sonora. Former San Francisco 49er Junior Bryant will attend the event as this year’s keynote speaker.

The gala will include a “Roaring Twenties” theme dinner and entertainment along with a silent and live auction featuring items such as artwork, dinners, gift baskets and vacation opportunities. A new addition this year will allow mobile bidding on items. Those interested in attending and/or supporting the event as a sponsor or donor may click here for more details.