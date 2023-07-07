CAL FIRE To Conduct Prescribed Burn In Calaveras

CAL Fire logo View Photo

San Andreas, CA–The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) is scheduled to carry out a prescribed burn on Monday, July 10, as part of the Whittle Vegetation Management Program (VMP) in Calaveras County. The primary objective of this prescribed burn is to mitigate hazardous fuel around Fowler Peak Lookout, communication towers, and nearby infrastructure situated atop the Bear Mountain Range, located just East of Copperopolis and West of Angels Camp.

Covering approximately 30 acres along the ridgetop of Bear Mountain, the prescribed burn will produce visible smoke from Highway 49 and Highway 4. Fire engines, fire crews, and bulldozers will be deployed to support the operation. The burn will be conducted from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., depending on weather conditions and fire activity.

The Whittle VMP project was designed as part of a comprehensive strategy to safeguard the local community and nearby natural resources. The planning process took into account input from community members and stakeholders, resulting in a collaborative effort involving various partners throughout the project’s duration.