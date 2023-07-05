Structure Fire In Sonora

Update at 3:45 pm: Fire resources have been released from the scene as the fire has been knocked down. Fire personnel will remain in the area mopping up.

Update at 3:35 pm: Neighboring residences on Tupelo Court and Honey Locust Court have been evacuated with additional warnings to residences on Tupelo and Honey Locust.

Original story posted at 3:30 pm: Sonora, CA– A structure fire has started on Tupelo and red maple court. The surrounding residences have been issued an evacuation warning but currently only one building is on fire. Air and ground resources are at the scene. The structure is 25 percent involved with minimal spread to surrounding vegetation.