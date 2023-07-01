Gunshot Rang Out At Mother Lode Fair In Sonora Friday Night

Sonora police cruiser at night View Photo

Sonora, CA — Two men are in custody this morning after a fight broke out last night at the Mother Lode Fair and a gunshot was fired.

Sonora Police report they were notified just before 11 p.m. by a caller reporting a brawl that resulted in a gunshot being fired in the area of Stockton Street near the fairgrounds. The caller gave a description of the suspect’s vehicle, which was spotted by officers and pulled over near Fairview Lane within minutes of the incident. Two unidentified men were taken into custody without incident, and two guns were seized. Police detailed, “One of the subjects admitted to discharging the firearm during the altercation.”

While the gunshot resulted in “no known injuries,” minor injuries were reported from the fight. Police added, “We will update this post when more information is known, but we do not believe there is a continued threat to public safety.”