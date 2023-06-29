Man On Probation Arrested After Check Finds Multiple Weapons

CCSO patrol car View Photo

West Point, CA – A West Point man was arrested after a probation compliance check at his home turned up multiple weapons.

When Calaveras County Sheriff’s Deputies recently tried to make that check on 25-year-old Gabriel Gurion’s residence, they found him hiding in a bedroom. A search of his home turned up two shotguns, violating his probationary terms. The firearms were seized along with several machete-type knives shown in the image box photo.

Gurion was taken into custody without further incident for violating probation terms, delaying the investigation, and possessing firearms as a prohibited person. He also had an outstanding warrant related to a hit-and-run crash with property damage. The investigation into this case is ongoing, according to sheriff’s officials.