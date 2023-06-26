Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee Celebrates Logging Heritage

Westside Climbers - courtesy image View Photos

Tuolumne, CA — A celebration of the region’s logging heritage brought a big crowd to downtown Tuolumne over the weekend.

2023 was the 74th year of the Tuolumne Lumber Jubilee, an event overseen by the local VFW Post 4748 since 2021.

On Friday, 15-year-old Peyton Bishop of Summerville High School was crowned this year’s Lumber Jubilee Queen. The first runner-up was Belva Chandler and the second runner-up was Willow Harris. Combined, the queen contestants raised over $12,000 in ticket sales.

This year’s Grand Marshall was David Domser, a coach of the Westside Climbers tug-of-war team. They were big winners on Sunday, after pulling for over 26 minutes. The team’s Anchor is Rey Garcia, the Knot is Mario Krecjik and the Point is Danny Robles. The line is comprised of Bob Betzler, Lous Millis, and Reese Mohler. The alternate is Robert Burciaga Jr. The head coach is Austin Domser, the Assistant Coach is Brady Day and the Anchor Coach is David Domser.

Various other competitions were held over the three-day event. For the second year in a row, the overall top logger award went to Nate Hodges. and the local top logger award was presented to Joe Rasmussen.

