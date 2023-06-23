Clear
75.6 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mail Delivery Delays Occurred In Tuolumne County

Sponsored by:
By B.J. Hansen
Downtown Sonora Post Office

Downtown Sonora Post Office

Photo Icon View Photo

Sonora, CA — Many US Postal Service customers around Tuolumne County have been curious about why mail delivery service has been spotty over the past couple of weeks.

Some areas went several days without seeing a mail carrier stop by, and those who inquired were told it was due to staffing issues.

Indications are that the issue has now been resolved, according to the US Postal Service. Clarke Broadcasting reached out to spokesperson Meiko S. Patton, who replied, “We experienced some COVID staffing issues for the last couple of weeks. We apologize for any non-deliveries that occurred. We are committed to world-class customer service and all deliveries/pick-ups are now being made.”

Some of the confirmed areas that were experiencing problems were around Sonora, Jamestown, Columbia, and Soulsbyville.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2023 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 