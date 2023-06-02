Safe Living And Elder Empowerment Symposium Coming Soon

The Second Annual Safe Living and Elder Empowerment Symposium will be held Wednesday, June 14, 2023, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at the Black Oak Casino Resort Conference Center.

Tuolumne County Assistant District Attorney, Eric Hovatter was Friday’s KVML “Newsmaker of the Day”.

This free event for elders and disabled adults includes lunch, information regarding local services, transportation, and more. Free shredding services will also be provided from 9:00 – 10:00 am by Longson Document & Paper Shredding, providing residential and commercial shredding services throughout Tuolumne

County. Additionally, over the lunch hour, Joanie Morris will entertain one and all with her Patsy Cline Tribute – the “Legendary Ladies of Country Music.”

This event will feature the following speakers and topics:

• Bryan Adcox, Wells Fargo Regional Branch Manager, to speak about financial fraud and scams;

• Tamara M. Polley, J.D, L.L.M., Estate Planning Attorney, to speak about estate planning;

• Brock Kolby, Deputy Director Behavioral Health, to speak about elder mental health; and

• Catherine Driver, Community Liaison, Adventist Health Home Care Services, to speak about hospice and end-of-life care.

The Safe Living and Elder Empowerment Symposium is brought to you by the Tuolumne County District Attorney’s Office, Tuolumne County Victim Witness Assistance Center, Tuolumne County Adult Protective Services, the Tuolumne Band of Me Wuk Indian’s Elders’ Program and Black Oak Casino, Longson Document & Paper Shredding, Adventist Health Home Care Services, and The Mother Lode Office of Catholic Charites.

Learn ways to protect yourself, enjoy a delicious lunch, meet new friends, make the most of the free shredding opportunity, and enjoy the amazing tribute to Patsy Cline by the most talented, Joanie Morris.

Seating is limited and reservations are required.

For more information and to make reservations call 209-588-5460.

The “Newsmaker of the Day” is heard every weekday morning at 6;45, 7:45 and 8:45 on AM 1450 and FM 102.7 KVML.