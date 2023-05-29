Memorial Day Observances In Mother Lode

2021 Twain Harte Memorial Day View Photo

Sonora, CA — There will be several Memorial Day services across the Mother Lode to remember those who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

The VFW Post 3154 will host a service at Courthouse Park in Sonora at 11 am. Taps will be performed, a flag will be folded and there will be a rifle salute.

At that same time at 11 am over in Copperopolis, the VFW Post 12118 will present an annual service for Veterans buried at the historical Copperopolis Cemetery. Immediately after, children and adults are invited to join in placing flags on the graves of Veterans at rest.

VFW Post 4748 will hold a Memorial Day Ceremony at Carters Cemetery in Tuolumne at 10 am. Then at 11:30 am will be a parade and flag-raising ceremony at the Twain Harte Arch.

In Groveland, a ceremony will start at 10 am at the Divide Cemetery. The flag will be lowered and participants are invited to share their memories.

At the Old Veterans section of the Columbia Cemetery, an 11 am observance will salute soldiers who died in their service to the United States in the Civil War, World War I, Mexican War, and Spanish-American War. There will be a short ceremony, prayers, a flag-raising, and the Pledge of Allegiance.

At 1 pm there will be a free Memorial Day concert at Murphys Community Park by the Calaveras Community Band.

All the events are open to the public; more information can be found here.