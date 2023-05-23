Beyersdorf Appointed To Tuolumne County Judicial Seat

Sonora, CA — Governor Gavin Newsom has picked a new Tuolumne County Superior Court Judge to replace the recently retired Kate Powell Segerstrom.

Newsom announces that local attorney David Beyersdorf will step into the role. He had previously run for a Judicial seat in 2020 against Laura Krieg.

Detailing his recent experience, the Governor’s Office notes, “Beyersdorf has been a Sole Practitioner since 2016. He was an Associate at Richard Ciummo and Associates from 2011 to 2016 and a Sole Practitioner from 2009 to 2011.

He earned a Juris Doctor degree from Seattle University School of Law.

The seat will next be on the ballot in 2024.

The Governor’s Office announcement also adds that Beyersdorf is a Democrat and his annual salary will be $231,175.