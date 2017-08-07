Banderilla Fire 50-Percent Contained

Mariposa County, CA — CAL Fire has a new size estimate for the Banderilla Fire that ignited Friday afternoon in Mariposa County.
The forward rate of spread was stopped last night on the blaze, which ignited near the intersection of Banderilla Drive and Hidalgo Street. Initially the fire was believed to be 50 acres, but better mapping has put the latest estimate at 36 acres. No homes are considered threatened, and mop-up continues today. It is unknown what ignited the fire.
Click here to view a story from yesterday detailing the fire’s progression.