Tuolumne County Emergency Alert Test Next Week

Tuolumne County Citizens Alert Notification System View Photo

Sonora, CA – A county-wide test of Tuolumne County’s Everbridge Emergency Notification system will take place on Monday (May 22), and the public is urged to sign up before it takes place.

This system allows residents to receive alerts issued by the Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office and the Office of Emergency Services (OES) regarding imminent threats and emergency natural disaster warnings such as fire and flood. To register for the system, visit the website and click on the link for the Tuolumne County Citizen Alert Notification System, which can also alert individuals through email and text notifications.

County OES officials state that it is important for all who live or work in the county to be registered prior to the approximate 2 p.m. test. They also ask the public not to call 911 or the sheriff’s office about the notification. Instead, questions regarding the test can be directed to the Tuolumne County Public Information Line at 209-533-5151, as the alert will come from the OES Public Information Line.

If there is a problem with the alert, emergency information can also be received through radio (KVML 1450, Star 92.7, or KKBN 93.5), TV, and social media sites like mymotherlode.com. It is important to ensure that devices have notifications turned on and that addresses, phone numbers, and emails are put into the system properly. If you did not receive emergency notification on Monday, OES provided this checklist below: